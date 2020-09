This 24 to 30 GHz wideband cavity bandpass filter covers K- through Ka-band. It was designed for low insertion loss, a sharp close-in attenuation of >60 dB, and can withstand harsh military environmental requirements, which makes it a perfect fit for airborne, ship-mount, or vehicle mount applications. Custom designs are available from 100 MHz to 30 GHz.

NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL CORP.

