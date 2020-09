Two new high performance digital step attenuators (DSAs), PE43610 and PE43614, feature industry-leading attenuation accuracy and support the entire 9 kHz to 13 GHz and 9 kHz to 45 GHz frequency ranges, respectively. Ideal for 5G T&M applications, these DSAs feature high performance capabilities at mmWave frequencies, maintain monotonic response across the entire frequency range, and feature high linearity and fast switching time.

