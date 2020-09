AM3152 is a miniature digitally tunable bandpass filter bank covering the 0.4 to 8 GHz frequency range in a 6mm QFN package. The device contains three tunable filter bands, each with 256 discrete cutoff states and a low-loss filter bypass path. It is an excellent front-end for a receiver, providing both low insertion loss and valuable flexibility for tuning center frequency and bandwidth.

