The new TBS1000C Digital Storage Oscilloscope is a cost-sensitive addition to the company’s entry portfolio and an expansion of the TBS1000 series. The new series boasts a 7” WVGA color display with up to 1 GS/s sample rate and bandwidths from 50 to 200 MHz. It also includes the company’s HelpEverywhere® system.

