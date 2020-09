Model ZXF90-2-24-K+ is a “times two” frequency multiplier that transforms inputs from 6 to 10 GHz to clean output signals from 12 to 20 GHz. It accepts input signals at power levels from +16 to +22 dBm and delivers multiplied output signals at approximately -1 to +5 dBm because of 17 dB typical conversion loss.

