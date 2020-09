Model 50BR-160 is a benchtop 50 ohm manual attenuator with an attenuation range from 0 to 121 dB by 1 dB steps with an average RF power rating of 1W. Operating frequency range is DC to 4000 MHz, so it’s perfect for testing in the new Band 48 (CBRS) spectrum. Available with N female or SMA female connectors on the rear panel.

JFW INDUSTRIES

(4)