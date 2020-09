The OD100LP OCXO/OCVCXO Series offers ultra-low phase noise performance with excellent short term and long term frequency stability over wide operating temperature ranges. With a noise floor below -175 dBc and 4×10-12 short term stability performance @ 1s, these OCXOs are an excellent choice for applications in communications and instrumentation equipment that benefit from ultra-low phase noise performance.

CONNOR-WINFIELD

(5)

print