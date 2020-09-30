Verus® Research Announces the Hiring of John Aurand, Ph.D., as Senior Technical Fellow

Verus® Research, a New Mexico-based team of scientists and engineers specializing in advanced research and technology development, announces the appointment of John F. Aurand, Ph.D. to senior technical fellow. In his new role, Aurand will be supporting the company’s research and development efforts in applied electromagnetics.



“We are thrilled to welcome John to our award-winning team of scientists and engineers,” said Dr. J. Mark DelGrande, chief technology officer for Verus Research. “He has extensive experience in the electromagnetics field and will be working across the company’s related technical portfolios. We are honored to have him as a part of Verus Research’s developing, innovative and creative solutions for our customers’ most challenging technical problems.”

Aurand joins Verus Research from Raytheon Missiles & Defense as an engineering fellow. At Raytheon, he was a recognized leader in contributing to the development of new high-power microwave (HPM) systems to protect U.S. warfighters. He received a corporate award for his critical and enabling role in developing and fielding the PHASER HPM Demonstrator system.

Aurand’s experience includes working at ITT Corp. as senior principal RF scientist. He was a research professor at the University of New Mexico, and a principal member of technical staff at Sandia National Laboratories. His career includes extensive experimental microwave work and development of ultra‑wideband antennas and radar systems. Aurand has electrical engineering degrees from Iowa State University including a Bachelor of Science degree with honors and distinction, a Master of Science degree, and a Doctoral degree.

Aurand has received numerous awards throughout his career. He has served as a member of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (IEEE) and International Union of Radio Science (URSI) commissions in several areas of electromagnetics. He holds a U.S. patent for a novel ultra‑wideband antenna, and currently has a patent application submitted for a waveguide device.

“I am honored to join Verus Research in order to provide technical expertise to our engineering developments,” said John Aurand, Ph.D., senior technical fellow for Verus Research. “I look forward to working with our team, and together developing innovative results for our clients.”

