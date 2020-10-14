Keysight First to Submit to 3GPP Protocol Test Cases for Verifying 5G New Radio Devices Supporting IP Multimedia Subsystem

Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company was first to submit protocol test cases for verifying 5G new radio (NR) devices supporting IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) to 3GPP using Keysight’s Conformance Toolset and a smartphone form factor mobile test device based on the next generation Snapdragon Mobile Platform from Qualcomm.

IMS enables carriers to cost-effectively and flexibly deliver rich multimedia services such as voice over IP (VoIP), videoconferencing and video on demand (VoD). The new IMS test cases were submitted by Keysight on September 21, 2020 to RAN 5, a group within 3GPP that establishes conformance testing specifications for the radio interface of a user equipment (UE).

“The submission of the first 5G NR protocol conformance test cases for IMS verification underscores Keysight’s commitment to the wireless and wireline industry,” said Muthu Kumaran, senior director of Keysight’s wireless test group. “Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies is fundamental to helping this rapidly evolving industry provide affordable broadband wireless access regardless of how or where users connect.”

The new IMS test cases are accessible via Keysight’s S8704A protocol conformance toolset, which enables mobile operators and manufacturers of chipsets and devices to verify compliance to 3GPP-specified test cases. Leading device makers use Keysight’s conformance toolsets to access the largest number of GCF validated 5G NR radio frequency (RF) and protocol test cases.

