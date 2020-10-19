CATARC (Tianjin) Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co.,Ltd. Selects Rohde & Schwarz to Supply Full Vehicle Antenna Test (FVAT) System

Today’s vehicles support a multitude of wireless standards requiring high-performance antennas, such as satellite navigation (GNSS), tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), keyless entry (e.g. UWB) and cellular connectivity (4G, 5G). The challenge for tier 1 component suppliers and OEM vehicle designers is to ensure optimal performance of individual antenna modules and entire vehicles after the systems have been integrated. This is particularly demanding because the material and shape of a vehicle body affects antenna performance, and different standards often use similar frequency bands.

The turnkey solution for full-vehicle active and passive antenna tests that Rohde & Schwarz is supplying to CATARC (Tianjin) Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co.,Ltd. includes a full anechoic over-the-air (OTA) test chamber, a turntable, an antenna gantry and vehicle lift, the R&S TS8991 test system and R&S AMS32 OTA measurement software. Furthermore, Rohde & Schwarz is providing project services such as system engineering, training, on-site installation and calibration. CATARC (Tianjin) Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co.,Ltd. and their clients can characterize the entire vehicle antenna radiation pattern in 3D, facilitating optimal positioning and integration of antenna modules and supporting validation as well as certification of antenna systems in a controlled RF environment.

(1)