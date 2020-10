Model PLA-14D65G15G35G-20DB-SFF-250W is an integrated limiter and attenuator that operates at 14.65 to 15.35 GHz. Insertion loss is 3.59 dB maximum and offers 20 dB of attenuation control via a single line TTL signal. It is designed to handle 125W peak having a pulse width of 40 µs and an average power of 12.5W.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

