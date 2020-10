New between-series 1.0 to 1.85mm adaptor configurations cover DC to 65 GHz. They offer maximum VSWR of 1.25:1 and withstand the -55 to +105ºC temperature range. Configurations are available in all gender combinations for each interface. Units are robust SUS303 stainless steel with passivated finish and utilize PEEK dielectric material and interfaces that comply with IEC standards.

