CIN::APSE Stacking Connector Jumpers and Assemblies work in conjunction with standard 25 and 51 position stacking connectors and hardware. The CIN::APSE technology was developed for satellite programs and is approved by NASA TRL 9. CIN::APSE is currently utilized across many defense platforms and is ideal for smart munitions, radar, satellite, and controller applications. At the heart of this technology is compression contacts that provide multiple solderless points of contact to gold plated PCB pads. These new CIN::APSE Jumpers are short, flexible PCBs designed to mate directly to a PCB mounted CIN::APSE stacking connector. The CIN::APSE Stacking Hardware maintains a planar compressive force between the jumper, the connector, and the PCB. The CIN::APSE Stacking System reduces cost and eases rework, where many applications use rigid-flex-rigid designs that are complex, costly, and not suitable for rework.

