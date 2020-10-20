Compact High-Power Amplifier Helps Improve Counter UAS Responses

The new TA1264 high-power amplifier weighs in at just 16 ounces, measures under 4” square and under 1” in height, and operates across the broad frequency range of 300 MHz to 6 GHz while delivering high power density, and optimal linearity and efficiency. It is ideal for critical electronic warfare system applications, from simple CW/FM signals to highly modulated carriers such as 64 and 256QAM for software defined radios (SDRs) and general-purpose RF/microwave amplification.

