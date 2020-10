Model NCR2-123-3+ is a low-temperature-cofired-ceramic (LTCC) 1:2 balun transformer with broad frequency range of 4.7 to 12.0 GHz. Suitable for point-to-point and satellite communications radios, the 50 ohm, RoHS-compliant balun has a secondary/primary impedance ratio of 2 with typical insertion loss of 0.5 dB, typical amplitude unbalance of 1.0 dB, and typical phase unbalance of 8º, across the wide frequency range.

