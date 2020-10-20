Model 751-006-050 is a 50 ohm manual variable attenuator that covers the DC to 2.5 GHz frequency range. This device features 50 dB of attenuation in 1 dB steps. The attenuation accuracy is +/-0.4 dB or 3% and insertion loss is 1.0 dB maximum. Maximum VSWR is 1.50:1, RF input power is 2W average, and the RF connectors are SMA female. Manual variable attenuators designed by the company provide an accurate method of varying the level of a signal from DC to 3 GHz. Standard connector options are BNC, N or SMA connectors. Applications include test equipment, telecommunication systems, base stations, radar applications, and high precision applications such as military and defense programs.

