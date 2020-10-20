Miniature Surface Mount Packaged (SMT) Noise Sources

A new series of miniature SMT packaged noise sources are ideal for built-in test equipment, dithering for increased dynamic range of A/D converters, and as a source for bit error rate testing. Applications include communication systems, microwave radio, military and commercial radar, test and measurement, base station infrastructure, and telecom data links. These noise sources include nine models with industry standard SMT gullwing pin and dual in-line pin (DIP) surface mount packaging options. They cover frequency ranges from 0.2 MHz to 3 GHz and provide a source of Additive White Gaussian noise (AWGN) with a crest factor of 5:1. The SMT gullwing pin models in this line feature high output ENR levels ranging from 31 to 51 dB. The DIP models boast a noise output power level of -5 dBm. These rugged 50 ohm designs require DC voltage levels of +12 or +15 Vdc and can operate over a wide temperature range of -55 to +125deg.C.

