Thin Film Resistor Products

High quality thin film components (standard and custom designed) are available in both commercial and MIL-PRF-55342 Class H qualified parts. Capabilities include filled vias, gold bumping, and castellations on substrates from AlN to Quartz. Thin film resistors are typically used for applications that require high stability, high accuracy, or low noise. Such applications may include test and measurement equipment, monitoring equipment, medical equipment, audio applications, precision controls, and instrumentation. Thin film resistors are also able to achieve much lower tolerances and resistor temperature coefficients, and have lower noise, lower parasitic inductance, and lower capacitance. As a result, thin film resistors are stable at much higher frequencies and will be significantly more stable over their lifetime compared to thick film resistors. The company offers them in five styles: Standard Resistors, Back Contact Resistors, Resistors with Edge Wrap, Microwave Resistors, and Microwave with Edge Wrap.

PASSIVE PLUS, INC.

