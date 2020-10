MPD-0226SM is a MMIC 2-way Wilkinson power divider. Features include 2 to 26.5 GHz in-phase power splitting, 20 dB typical output to output isolation, and outstanding phase and amplitude balance. Applications include radar, SATCOM, EW, and test equipment. The unit is available as a 4x4mm QFN package.

MARKI MICROWAVE

(0)

print