Model C10036, another member of the company’s 700 to 4200 MHz product line, is a 40 dB dual directional coupler rated at 500W CW and measuring 3 x 3 x 1.09” with standard N Female or SMA connectors. The overall height increases to 1.59” with upgraded 7/16 Female (Main Line) connectors. The unit operates with 18 dB minimum directivity and less than 0.2 dB of insertion loss.

WERLATONE

