L-Com-brand Omnidirectional and rubber duck antennas for IoT and wireless applications and amateur radio are now available. The Omnidirectional antennas include 15 models that cover frequency bands ranging from 2.4 to 5.8 GHz They boast gain from 2 to 15 dBi and have a 360º horizontal beamwidth. The rubber duck antennas consist of 30 models with gain from 0 to 9 dBi. They cover a frequency band range of 860 MHz to 5.8 GHz and have a 360º horizontal beamwidth. 

SHOWMECABLES

tags:
