The K1-EQY-24-DG Gain Equalizer Dice Designer’s Kit is a handy assortment of broadband GaAs MMIC dice for leveling the amplitude response of RF/microwave power amplifiers from DC to 20 GHz. The kit provides a total of thirty five 50 ohm gain equalizers, five each of seven different models, with amplitude responses characterized by decreasing loss with increasing frequency. The equalizers are designed to handle power levels as high as 2.5W.

