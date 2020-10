A new hybrid coupler series, the HD-B12, is a wideband high-performance RF component providing a 3 dB split. This is ideal for combining high-power radios to a single or multiple antennas, delivering low insertion loss, high isolation, and excellent PIM performance. The 350 to 6000 MHz wideband performance makes it perfect for adding new 5G signals to existing antenna systems.

RD MICROWAVES

(3)

print