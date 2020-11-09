Passive Plus, Inc. Announces C.A.P. — Online Engineer Tool

Passive Plus, Inc.’s (PPI) brand newonline Capacitor Application Program (C.A.P.) helps Engineers and Designers select capacitors according to parameters such as cap value and frequency. C.A.P. allows engineers to insert capacitor requirements (Cap value, Frequency), producing Scattering Matrices (S2P) Charts while providing options (Case Size, Terminations, Mounting), and parameters (ESR, Q, Impedance) along with Datasheets. Once engineers have determined their capacitor requirements, C.A.P. also includes online Requests For Quotes (RFQs) and/or sample requests.

The C.A.P. can be found on the PPI website, www.passiveplus.com

