  1. Home
  2. In
  3. The
  4. News
  5. AR’s Predefined Test Systems Enable Quick, Accurate, and Easy Testing to Common EMC and Wireless Component Standards
In The News
0

AR’s Predefined Test Systems Enable Quick, Accurate, and Easy Testing to Common EMC and Wireless Component Standards

4
0

AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation now offers a complete range of predefined systems for testing to the latest EMC military, commercial, and automotive standards as well as wireless component testing. These new systems, powered by AR amplifiers, make testing faster and easier with accuracy and reliability that comes from using AR equipment.

AR now offers systems that test to the following EMC standards:

  • IEC 61000-4-3
  • ISO 11451-2
  • ISO 11452-2
  • MIL-STD-461

Additionally, to increase support for wireless component manufacturers, AR has developed a line of predefined RF Distribution test systems. AR offers these RF test systems to satisfy applications such as wireless component reliability testing, including High-Temperature Operating Life (HTOL).

For each standard and test within the EMC and Wireless component markets, a variety of predefined systems are available. If needed, these systems can be tailored and customized to meet your specific needs, as well as additional test requirements.

To learn more, visit https://www.arworld.us/html/predefined-systems.asp 

(4)

print

Related posts:

  1. AR Sponsors Young Engineering Team, Cybersonics Team 103
  2. AR RF/Microwave Names John Kim VP of Corporate Operations Overseeing AR Europe and AR Modular RF Divisions
  3. AR/RF Microwave Instrumentation Receives Accreditation From A2LA
  4. John Kim Will Oversee AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation, AR Modular RF, AR Europe, and SunAR RF Motion
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts

AR Sponsors Young Engineering Team, Cybersonics Team 103

mpdigest 0

AR RF/Microwave Names John Kim VP of Corporate Operations Overseeing AR Europe and AR Modular RF Divisions

mpdigest 0
ARI-Cal-Lab

AR/RF Microwave Instrumentation Receives Accreditation From A2LA

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2020 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video