AR’s Predefined Test Systems Enable Quick, Accurate, and Easy Testing to Common EMC and Wireless Component Standards

AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation now offers a complete range of predefined systems for testing to the latest EMC military, commercial, and automotive standards as well as wireless component testing. These new systems, powered by AR amplifiers, make testing faster and easier with accuracy and reliability that comes from using AR equipment.

AR now offers systems that test to the following EMC standards:

IEC 61000-4-3

ISO 11451-2

ISO 11452-2

MIL-STD-461

Additionally, to increase support for wireless component manufacturers, AR has developed a line of predefined RF Distribution test systems. AR offers these RF test systems to satisfy applications such as wireless component reliability testing, including High-Temperature Operating Life (HTOL).

For each standard and test within the EMC and Wireless component markets, a variety of predefined systems are available. If needed, these systems can be tailored and customized to meet your specific needs, as well as additional test requirements.

To learn more, visit https://www.arworld.us/html/predefined-systems.asp

