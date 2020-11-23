Compact, Rugged Power System

The new RP24 Power System is an advanced, rugged power system for use in mission-critical field applications deployed in harsh environments. It incorporates reinforced insulation to meet IEC Class II requirements, eliminating the need for a ground connection. The compact size of the 1000W AC/DC power supply makes it ideal for use as a 24VDC supply for field-deployed radios and other communications equipment, as well as to supply auxiliary DC power to air and ground vehicles in harsh environments. In addition to full load operation from -35º up to +60ºC at an altitude of 3500m, the IP67-rated unit also provides protection from EMP, overvoltage, shock, and vibration. The RP24 Power System meets the drop test requirements for MIL-STD-810G as well as MIL-STD-461G for HEMP (High-altitude Electro Magnetic Pulse) and lightning overvoltage protection, thanks to the built-in ground bolt. Up to five units can be networked in parallel, providing up to 5000W of continuous power, while still meeting all EMC requirements. Each power supply has two separate inputs and outputs for battery and load with uninterruptible switching between the AC and battery input.

