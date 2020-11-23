Custom Feed Thru Termination

This new feed thru termination was designed to calibrate a military radio. Model 859-201-FTT is a 50 ohm feed thru termination that operates from DC to 1500 MHz and is rated 1W average power. Maximum VSWR is 1.20:1 from DC to 1000 MHz and 1.40:1 from 1000 to 1500 MHz. The RF connectors are a custom probe receptacle and SMA female. Also available are thru terminations with a wide variety of impedances and RF connectors, along with application specific solutions.

BROADWAVE TECHNOLOGIES

