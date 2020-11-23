Enhanced 3U VPX GPGPU Board

The C530 GPGPU board with powerful NVIDIA® GPUs, based on NVIDIA’s Turing™ architecture, provides exceptional image, video, and data processing using AI. The rugged, high performance board helps designers overcome major hurdles in the rugged AI landscape by providing accelerated data processing of multiple streams simultaneously, while withstanding extreme environmental conditions. The enhanced 3U VPX board blends best-in-class NVIDIA technology with the company’s powerful ruggedization and SWaP capabilities. Because it is based on COTS, open-standard architectures, the C530 can easily be utilized in a number of platforms and applications.

