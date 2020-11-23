ODEN 3001 is an intelligent RF spectrum recorder with 765 MHz real-time bandwidth. It automatically records 1024 individual signals for after-event analysis, characterization, or archiving. All triggered signals are processed simultaneously and stored in dedicated files, which reduces the time and involved cost until the data can be further processed. The new intelligent recording approach is ideal for signal surveillance applications such as COMINT, ELINT, or ITU Spectrum Management, eliminating the need for operators to monitor and record unknown signals manually. Another area is within SATCOM, broadcasting, test, and ITU spectrum monitoring, which have common requirements to record interfering signals to eliminate unwanted emitters or to take other corrective actions.

