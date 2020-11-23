  1. Home
New 3U OpenVPX Backplanes

Recently released 3U OpenVPX backplane designs are available in multiple configurations. They were developed utilizing the BKP3-CEN07-15.2.3 VITA 65 profile. The 7-slot backplane is designed to standards for PCIe Gen3 speeds with options for higher levels. The company has also modified the base backplane design to include versions with cutouts for VITA 66.4 contacts for optical inerfaces over OpenVPX. The company also offers single slot power and ground OpenVPX backplanes in VITA 65, VITA 67.3, and VITA 66.4 formats. The OpenVPX backplanes can be utilized in open frame or various 19” rack mountable chassis platform designs. Conformal coating is optional as are populating the Rear Transition Module (RTM) connectors. The OpenVPX backplane/chassis systems are offered in commercial, development, and MIL rugged formats.

