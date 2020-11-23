New High-Power Amplifier, Plus Enhancements to Three Classics

The high power 6000W1000 amplifier is a prime example of the company’s ability to provide high power over the 80 to 1000 MHz frequency range. They have also upgraded three Class A solid-state, broadband amplifiers, models 1000S1G2z5B, 2500A225B, and 5000A225B. The enhanced models power a wide range of applications, including automotive, military, and aviation. All of these innovative products feature VSWR tolerance, CE compliance, reliability, and power that’s “Built to Last.”

