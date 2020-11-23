Model ZVE-6W-83+ is a four-stage Class AB unconditionally stable power amplifier that provides gain that is flat within +/-2 dB of 33 dB from 2 to 8 GHz. The amplifier, which is a good match for radar, military, test, and telecommunications applications, achieves a 1 dB compression point of typically +37 dBm and a saturated output level of +40 dBm. It measures 4.20 x 3.35 x 3.92” (106.68 x 85.09 x 99.57mm). It is supplied with SMA coaxial connectors and available with a heat sink option. The unit has a typical noise figure of 10 dB from 2 to 8 GHz with 1.90:1 input VSWR and 1.40:1 output VSWR. It draws 800mA current from a +15 VDC supply.

