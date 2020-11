Model KMR-KM50+ is a right-angle 2.92 to 2.92mm adapter with 2.92mm coaxial connectors and low insertion loss of typically 0.13 dB from DC to 40 40 GHz. Typical VSWR for the 50 ohm adapter is 1.06:1 to 20 GHz and typically 1.15:1 from DC to 40 GHz. The unit can interface with SMA connectors.

