Model SDLVA-218-64-70MV-CW-100 is a CW immune SDLVA (successive detection log video amplifier) that operates from 2.0 to 18.0 GHz and is designed for MIL standard environments with humidity sealed SMT circuits, and a hermetic hybrid RF assembly. Hermetically sealed housing is 3.5 x 2.5 x 0.5” in size.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

