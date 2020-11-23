Ultra-Low Power Radio Module

A new family of RF modules for massive IoT deployments using the Mioty radio protocol has been released. It is targeting Smart Metering, Smart City, and industrial sensor applications on a massive scale. The compact module RC1882CEF-MIOTY1, measuring only 12.7 x 25.4mm, is the first shielded RF module with a complete Mioty stack designed for industrial use and volume production. The radio module is completely shielded to avoid electromagnetic interference and allowing for a modular certification. Its low power capabilities make it ideal for battery operated LPWAN devices.

RADIOCRAFTS AS

(1)