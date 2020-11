New high frequency VNA test cables display excellent electrical properties such as exceptional phase stability of +/-6º at 50 GHz and +/-8º at 70 GHz, as well as VSWR of 1.3:1 at 50 GHz and 1.4:1 at 70 GHz. The 50 GHz assemblies are terminated with 2.4mm connectors, while the 70 GHz versions utilize 1.85mm connectors.

