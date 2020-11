These cutting-edge, field proven solid state power amplifiers (SSPAs) are designed and built for the harshest environment conditions, including hostile temperatures, shock, vibration, moisture, altitudes, and G-forces. The custom and off-the-shelf SSPAs utilize the latest GaN and GaAs technologies, and provide high power density in a compact footprint to meet critical space and weight requirements in high frequencies.

KRATOS GENERAL MICROWAVE

