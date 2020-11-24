  1. Home
The Teledyne LeCroy T3AWG2152/T3AWG2152-D Multifunctional 16-bit Arbitrary/Function Generators are designed with an innovative architecture and synchronized digital pattern generation. They are multifunctional 150 MHz arbitrary/sweep/function generators that combine multiple functions in a single instrument, including a two-channel function and arbitrary waveform generator with an eight-channel digital pattern generator (in the D version).

SAELIG COMPANY, INC.

tags:
