Model EQL-17D5G21D5G+8DB-292MF is a passive amplitude equalizer that operates over the frequency range of 17.5 to 21.5 GHz. It has a positive slope which equalizes cable loss and has a maximum input power of 0.5W CW, and a maximum VSWR of 2.0:1. Size is just 1.10 x 0.67 x 0.22”.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

