New ProLine 5 GHz horn antennas include three high-performance models with gains and patterns that are stable over a wide bandwidth. They are engineered to suppress side lobes and back-lobes and excel at rejecting interference. Features include patented quick-connect waveguide technology with tool-less installation and adjustable polarization. The line is available in 30, 45, and 60º beamwidths with frequencies from 4.9 to 6.4 GHz.

KP PERFORMANCE ANTENNAS

