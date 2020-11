Model D9888 is a surface mount, 2-way in-phase combiner/divider. This high power design covers the full 1000 to 3000 MHz band, and is rated at 500W CW. Operating with less than 0.35 dB insertion loss, the unit measures just 2.8 x 2.2 x 0.27” and supplies full port-to-port isolation of 15 dB minimum.

