The ZCDC20-01203-S+ is a wideband, 20 dB coaxial directional coupler for use from 1 to 20 GHz. It offers 20 dB coupling with +/-0.26 dB coupling flatness across the frequency range. Directivity is typically 19 dB and the power handling is typically 20W to serve a wide range of test and system applications.

