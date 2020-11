Model P3T-9R5G10G-55-R-SFF is a SP3T reflective switch operating over the frequency range of 9.5 to 10.0 GHz. It has a maximum insertion loss of 1.5 dB and a typical isolation of 55 dB. Other specifications include VSWR of 1.5:1 typical, average power 7.5W, peak power 75W (62 µs maximum pulse width), switching speed 1.0 µs maximum, and power supply +5V @ 250mA, -28V @ 50 mA.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

