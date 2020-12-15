Times Microwave Systems Names Ben Reed as New General Manager

Times Microwave Systems, the preeminent brand in innovative RF and microwave interconnect assemblies, cables and connectors, announced the appointment of Ben Reed as the company’s new general manager, effective January 1, 2021. Previously General Manager for Amphenol Fiber Systems International, Reed succeeds Bill Callahan, who has been promoted to the role of Group General Manager of the Amphenol RF Optical and Broadband (ARFOB) division.

Ben Reed has served in management roles within Amphenol since 2013. Prior to joining Amphenol, he held engineering roles at Northrup Grumman Corporation. He has been working closely with Bill Callahan on the leadership transition for several months and both will continue to collaborate on opportunities for Times Microwave and the ARFOB division to expand and diversify into new markets.

“Despite a challenging 2020, Times Microwave’s performance has never been stronger. I am proud that our team has proven the company’s extraordinary resilience and reliability,” said Callahan. “I am confident that Ben Reed is the right person to lead the business forward during this period of growth and advancing technology.”

