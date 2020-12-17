AR Adds Three New Sales Representatives in the U.S.

AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation (AR) has partnered with three new companies to serve as sales representatives throughout various regions of the U.S.

The new companies that will be representing AR include:

PSI Solutions, Inc.: Founded in 1995, PSI partners with leading manufacturers of test instrumentation, imaging and embedded products. With their company headquarters in Tacoma, WA their sales region includes Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana. Learn more about PSI at psirep.com.

ProTEQ Solutions, with headquarters in Nashua, New Hampshire, represents some of the best in-class manufacturers of electronic test equipment. ProTEQ’s sales area will cover Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. For more information about ProTEQ Solutions, visit proteqsolutions.com.

Dytec/Midwest: An electronics manufacturers representative firm, with over 100 years of engineering and account management experience, Dytec/Midwest has headquarters in the Chicago area and satellite offices in Minnesota and Indiana. Its service area will span nine states: North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Illinois. To learn more, visit dytecmw.com.

About AR

For over 50 years, AR has played a major role in the success of the aerospace, military, automotive, medical, and telecom industries. The RF/Microwave Instrumentation division of AR provides Total RF Test Solutions by offering customers RF test instrumentation, RF test systems, EMC test software, and chambers. In addition to the complete array of product solutions, AR brings world class customer service and application support. From calibration and regular maintenance, to troubleshooting and repairs, you can depend on AR’s service and support teams.

