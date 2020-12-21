Demystifying EMC conference goes virtual in 2021

Originally a one-day seminar, Rohde & Schwarz has established Demystifying EMC as one of the premier industry events on EMC in the UK over the past seven years, and has previously attracted around 500 attendees. With the number of new and repeat delegates increasing year on year, the event’s maximum capacity has continuously been raised to meet high demand thanks to the event’s focus on knowledge sharing and providing an industry wide perspective. Demystifying EMC offers insightful presentations by experts from independent training partners and industrial partners, as well as by Rohde & Schwarz specialists. Each day of the online conference will start with an EMC fundamentals session from Lee Hill of Silent Solutions, who shares his 30 years of EMC teaching, problem-solving and electronic design experience. The afternoons will feature a wide range of live keynotes from Rohde & Schwarz experts in addition to educational streams throughout the three days covering the trends in the EMC industry, including aspects of product design, test, simulations, and regulations and standards from leading EMC partners.

Delegates will have the chance to engage with the virtual exhibition element of the event, where Rohde & Schwarz and exhibiting partners will display products and solutions directly to the EMC community on a virtual exhibition table top. A chat functionality gives delegates the opportunity to exchange with EMC experts to help them overcome their specific EMC challenges. Partners already announced for the 2021 event include Element Material Technologies, Eurofins E&E, Würth Electronics, Dassault Simulia, EMC Partner, Albatross Projects, UL and TÜV SÜD.

