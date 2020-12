Model APD-8-10M-12V is an 8-way power divider that operates at the frequency range of 10 MHz. It has a maximum VSWR of 2:1, a maximum input power of +23 dBm, insertion loss 4 dB at +/-1.5 dB maximum (measured at 3.03 dB). Input power P1dB is +20 dBm typical. Supplied with SMA female connectors and a 9-pin connector in a housing measuring 4″ X 2″ X 0.55″.

