Model D11149 is a 4-way combiner with full 700 to 6000 MHz bandwidth capability. It is rated at 300W CW and operates with less than 0.6 dB insertion loss across the full operating band. Measuring just 4.61 x 4.94 x 1.17”, the unit is compact and designed to handle the most stringent environmental conditions.

