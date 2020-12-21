Wideband High Power Amplifier (WHPA)

A new, compact, WHPA operates from 2 to 20 GHz (S-band through K-band) while providing 37 dBm of output power and 36 dB of gain. This extremely linear wideband amplifier is being used in some of the world’s most sophisticated military aerospace and SATCOM applications, and is being discovered for other uses in microwave radio and telecom, industrial and laboratory, and even deep space applications. Measuring just 80 x 100 x 21mm, model ERZ-HPA-0200-2000-37 has been designed to offer microwave system design engineers the optimal size, weight, and power (SWaP) combination for high performance subsystems.

ERZIA TECHNOLOGIES

