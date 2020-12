Design and sales support is now available for a low noise, high gain, wide bandwidth MMIC amplifier IC. The Qorvo QPL7433 single ended LNA combines flat gain with broad bandwidth of 50 MHz to 3.3 GHz. Matched to 50 ohms with 20 dBm P1dB and 17.5 dB of gain while drawing only 90mA from a 5V supply, the unit supports cable, satellite and terrestrial TV applications, home gateways, and cable modems.

